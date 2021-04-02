Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $65.42

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$65.42 and traded as high as C$70.55. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at C$70.36, with a volume of 469,492 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Loblaw Companies from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.86.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$65.42. The stock has a market cap of C$24.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$13.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.2900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$876,179.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,986,225.59. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$278,448.86.

About Loblaw Companies (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.