Lobstex Achieves Market Cap of $2.17 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $980,261.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001376 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 92.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,648,408 coins and its circulating supply is 21,648,396 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

