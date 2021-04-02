LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Trading 13.7% Higher This Week

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $8,481.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00068784 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003276 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000052 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000038 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,843,198 coins and its circulating supply is 51,630,421 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.