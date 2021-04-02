LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Trading Down 9.9% This Week

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 18.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0351 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $1.81 million and $6,916.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00070869 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003112 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000485 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,843,198 coins and its circulating supply is 51,630,421 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

