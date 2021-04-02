LockTrip Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $328,478.00 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One LockTrip coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.83 or 0.00009863 BTC on exchanges. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $87.15 million and $328,478.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 72.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

LockTrip Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

