Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOGI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Logitech International from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $274,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $4,490,775.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,681 shares of company stock valued at $13,769,404. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Logitech International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Logitech International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $107.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $120.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

