Loki (LOKI) Price Tops $0.56 on Top Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,584.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,111.92 or 0.03544400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.44 or 0.00354854 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $592.95 or 0.00995140 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.85 or 0.00417640 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.21 or 0.00435033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.45 or 0.00284384 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00025713 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.