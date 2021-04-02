Loom Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $78.18 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $256.37 million and approximately $78.18 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded up 58.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00052620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 995.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.26 or 0.00660998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00069862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00028009 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

