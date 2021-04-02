Loopring 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $87.24 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Loopring coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000938 BTC on exchanges. Loopring has a market capitalization of $683.71 million and $87.24 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loopring has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00054141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 753.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.24 or 0.00674485 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00070005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00028756 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,038,454 coins. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

