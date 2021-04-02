Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.68

Shares of Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 18.68 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 23.85 ($0.31). Low & Bonar shares last traded at GBX 23.70 ($0.31), with a volume of 26,682 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £163.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

About Low & Bonar (LON:LWB)

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

