LPL Financial LLC Acquires 155,525 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,525 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.52% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 42,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DSM opened at $7.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

