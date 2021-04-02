LPL Financial LLC Acquires 26,731 Shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,731 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.47% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 75,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314 shares during the last quarter.

MUST opened at $22.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.24. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $23.21.

