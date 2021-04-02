LPL Financial LLC Acquires 4,168 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.30% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLTR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at about $604,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 139.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 88,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

GLTR stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.51. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $74.99 and a 52 week high of $105.13.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.