LPL Financial LLC Acquires 5,689 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,999 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 572.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,300,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,663,000 after buying an additional 1,107,037 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3,435.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 679,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,042,000 after buying an additional 660,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,115,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,179,000 after buying an additional 554,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,636,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,587,000 after acquiring an additional 530,866 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM opened at $44.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.89. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88. The company has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,220.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.