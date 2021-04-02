LPL Financial LLC Acquires 811 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 19,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

IWC opened at $149.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.37 and its 200-day moving average is $121.04. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.85 and a 1-year high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

