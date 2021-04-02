LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.21% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGOV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 266,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 332,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after buying an additional 38,897 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,885,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,322,000.

Shares of IGOV opened at $52.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.36. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

