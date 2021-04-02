LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 2,723.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after buying an additional 89,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 2,858.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 33,241 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,793,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,479,000. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of UI opened at $289.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $340.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.98 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. Ubiquiti’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

