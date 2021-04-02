LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) by 184.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,546 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.02% of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.51.

