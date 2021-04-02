LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 25,002 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.62% of Virtus Total Return Fund worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 117,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 22,197 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 817,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 58,366 shares in the last quarter. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtus Total Return Fund alerts:

ZTR stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $9.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.