LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,170 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.89.

NYSE:DELL opened at $89.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $91.51. The company has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 15,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,134,831.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 399,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,987,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,037,609 shares of company stock valued at $83,567,913. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

