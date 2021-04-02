LPL Financial LLC Buys 47,805 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 247.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,805 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Jumia Technologies worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 3,632.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.
About Jumia Technologies
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
Featured Story: Black Swan
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA).
Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.