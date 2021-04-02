LPL Financial LLC Buys 47,805 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 247.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,805 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Jumia Technologies worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 3,632.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE JMIA opened at $38.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $69.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average is $33.64.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.