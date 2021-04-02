LPL Financial LLC Buys 55,955 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 119.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,955 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.56% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 544,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 185,899 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter.

VRIG opened at $25.07 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $25.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th.

