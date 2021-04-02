LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,058 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $1,765,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,371,000 after purchasing an additional 84,476 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,342,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,861,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,706 shares of company stock worth $3,198,179. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS opened at $67.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.44 and its 200 day moving average is $57.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $70.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AOS. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

