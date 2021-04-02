LPL Financial LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 22,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $59.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

