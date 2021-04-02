LPL Financial LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $74,320,000. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,043 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 463.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,108,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,210,000 after purchasing an additional 912,062 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 955,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,658,000 after purchasing an additional 823,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,889,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $37.29 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

