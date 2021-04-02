LPL Financial LLC Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,523,000 after buying an additional 72,784 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,361,000 after buying an additional 376,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,801,000 after buying an additional 24,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,845,000 after buying an additional 48,375 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 567,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,253,000 after buying an additional 70,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $231.74 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $94.00 and a one year high of $233.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.90 and a 200-day moving average of $178.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In related news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.46, for a total transaction of $420,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,547. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

