LPL Financial LLC Has $2.69 Million Position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,039 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.89% of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,134,000.

Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.25. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $27.60.

