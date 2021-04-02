LPL Financial LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

