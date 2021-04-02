LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,084 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 38,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,725,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,384,000 after acquiring an additional 351,718 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $836,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $6,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.2205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MFC. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.