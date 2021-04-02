LPL Financial LLC Invests $2.70 Million in United States Copper Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:CPER)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Copper Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:CPER) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 124,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.62% of United States Copper Index Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in United States Copper Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United States Copper Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,249,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in United States Copper Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,090,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in United States Copper Index Fund by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 119,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 62,480 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CPER opened at $24.76 on Friday. United States Copper Index Fund, LP has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68.

