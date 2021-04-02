LPL Financial LLC Invests $2.71 Million in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 84,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.20% of MP Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.57.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

