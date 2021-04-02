LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,650 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 38.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 27,742 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 43.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 367,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 110,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Republic International news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $268,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,010.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $41,894. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

NYSE:ORI opened at $21.90 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.83%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

