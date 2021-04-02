LPL Financial LLC Purchases 130,864 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 306.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,864 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.91% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4,577.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000.

NYSEARCA:URA opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $20.71.

