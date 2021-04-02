LPL Financial LLC Purchases 4,111 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Cognex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Cognex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 18.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.90.

Cognex stock opened at $84.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 79.54 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $101.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.91 and a 200 day moving average of $76.77.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

