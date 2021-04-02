LPL Financial LLC Purchases 6,208 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $64.22 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $95.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average of $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.28 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STNE. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

