LPL Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 280,803 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 280,803 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LUMN opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LUMN shares. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.87.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

