LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

ATO opened at $98.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.68. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $111.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

