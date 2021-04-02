LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

NYSEARCA:RZG opened at $160.16 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $175.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.16.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

