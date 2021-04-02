LPL Financial LLC Reduces Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,272 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 4,878,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 487,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,065,000 after purchasing an additional 487,810 shares during the period. White Square Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 564,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,950,000 after purchasing an additional 271,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.78.

NYSE CHGG opened at $88.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.89. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -441.25, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $3,077,673.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,100,978.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $29,865,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at $159,985,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 413,954 shares of company stock worth $40,137,769. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

