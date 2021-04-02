LPL Financial LLC Sells 15,908 Shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,908 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.14% of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Get Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IIGD opened at $26.58 on Friday. Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $27.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average is $27.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.