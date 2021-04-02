LTC Properties, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.
LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 123.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.4%.
Shares of LTC stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $44.73.
LTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial cut LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.
LTC Properties Company Profile
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.