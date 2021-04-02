LTO Network (LTO) Price Hits $0.86 on Exchanges

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. LTO Network has a market cap of $240.88 million and $22.28 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LTO Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LTO Network has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00052990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00019994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,146.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.93 or 0.00662323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00069906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00028048 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,252,471 coins and its circulating supply is 280,347,193 coins. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . The official website for LTO Network is lto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

