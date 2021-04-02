Lua Token Trading 35.3% Higher Over Last Week (LUA)

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, Lua Token has traded up 35.3% against the US dollar. One Lua Token token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lua Token has a market cap of $11.48 million and approximately $819,775.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00067049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.77 or 0.00296474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $448.59 or 0.00756623 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00090397 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00028809 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010077 BTC.

Lua Token Token Profile

Lua Token’s total supply is 206,714,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,299,158 tokens. The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/# . Lua Token’s official message board is medium.com/luaswap

Lua Token Token Trading

