Luken Investment Analytics LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 503,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,247,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 15.8% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Luken Investment Analytics LLC owned about 0.39% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,466,000 after buying an additional 1,058,401 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,534,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,169,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 637.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 817,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 706,411 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,561,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,974,000 after purchasing an additional 691,901 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,007. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.65. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

