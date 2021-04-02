Luken Investment Analytics LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 270,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,236,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 12.1% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Luken Investment Analytics LLC owned approximately 0.33% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,069,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $$59.97 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 900,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,930. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.03. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.02 and a 12 month high of $60.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.