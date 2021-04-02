Luken Investment Analytics LLC Acquires Shares of 116,214 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 116,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,479,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 6.3% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,312,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,906,281. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

