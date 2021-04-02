Luken Investment Analytics LLC Buys Shares of 29,902 BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 190.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 81,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 53,530 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,404,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000.

BATS:NEAR remained flat at $$50.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,430 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

