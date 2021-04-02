Luken Investment Analytics LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000. Pfizer accounts for about 0.9% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. United Bank boosted its position in Pfizer by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Pfizer by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Pfizer by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 671,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,649,000 after acquiring an additional 135,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 45,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $36.30. 21,319,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,087,145. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.