Luken Investment Analytics LLC Invests $1.27 Million in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. 3M makes up about 0.9% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,839 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $3,137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,508,000 after purchasing an additional 110,936 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,463. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $196.72. The company has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.26.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.