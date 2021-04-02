Luken Investment Analytics LLC Invests $7.08 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 128,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 5.3% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Luken Investment Analytics LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 612,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,704,000 after acquiring an additional 72,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 39.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 384,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 109,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $211,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,985. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $58.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.84.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

